Kan. officer shot during training released from hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence police officer who was accidentally shot during a training exercise is out of the hospital.

The police department says the officer was shot Monday afternoon at a police lodge southwest of the city.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a preliminary investigation found the shooting occurred when equipment became entangled in a trigger guard, causing the officer’s gun to fire. The department did not explain what type of equipment was involved.

Officer Drew Fennelly said Tuesday no crime was involved. The department is investigating to determine if any policies were violated.

Fennelly would not release the officer’s name but said he was a two-year veteran.

The shooting occurred during on-duty, state-required firearms training.