Hoisington’s B&B Metal Arts ready for dedication of large Salina project

Bruce and Brent Bitter have been commissioned to create many projects over the years with B&B Metal Arts. The Hoisington business will see the dedication of their biggest project Thursday, March 22 in Salina.

B&B Metal Arts produced the Steve Fossett Sculpture Plaza at the Salina Regional Airport.

Bruce says he was in contact with Timothy Rogers, executive director of the Salina Airport Authority when plans for the project unfolded in October of 2016.

Bruce Bitter Audio

The sculpture honors Fossett who made the first nonstop unrefueled fixed-wing aircraft flight around the world in 2005. He took off from Salina and landed back at the runway in 67 hours, one minute, and 10 seconds later.

Bitter says the project includes a 16-foot stainless steel globe sculpture, 700 feet of security fence, and informational signage.

Bruce Bitter Audio

The globe weighs approximately 3,500 pounds and the entire project started in May of 2017 and wrapped earlier this month.

The dedication at the Salina Airport is at 1:30 p.m. and will include comments from Bitter.

Fossett disappeared in September 2007 while flying over the Great Basin Desert between Nevada and California. With empty searches, he was declared legally dead the following February.