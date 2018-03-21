Great Bend continues to wait on K-DOT decision concerning supplemental runway grant

The City of Great Bend continues to await a decision from the Kansas Department of Transportation concerning a grant which would help reconstruct 2,351 feet of runway at Great Bend Municipal Airport. The just under $11.2 million dollar project would remove and replace 7,851 feet of concrete on Runway 17/35. The Federal Aviation Administration has already agreed to pay 90 percent of the reconstruction project for just 5,500 feet of the runway which means that the K-DOT grant is important to insure that Great Bend continues to have one of the longest runways in the state.

Martin Miller Audio

That’s Airport Manager Martin Miller who says that even if the K-DOT grant funding is not approved, there are plans in place to make sure the overall runway length will not be compromised.

Martin Miller Audio

Great Bend has one of the longest runways in Kansas, making it attractive to larger airplanes to stop and pay for fuel. Repaving only 5,500 feet would drastically effect the fuel income the airport receives.

The city’s supplemental runway grant request to K-DOT was for 90 percent assistance on $550,102.