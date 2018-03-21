Cop Shop (3/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/20)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:28 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 50 Avenue & W. Barton County Road.

At 4:14 p.m. an accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & McKinley Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:36 p.m. a burglary was reported at 417 SW 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/20)

Burglary / In Progress

At 4:33 a.m. a report of a suspicious vehicle was made in the area of 714 Morphy Street. Mike Wheeler was contacted.

Injury Accident

At 9 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Grant Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 11:44 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1604 Holland Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:36 p.m. Savanna Bradshaw was arrested for a GBMC warrant at 918 8th Street.

At 3:58 p.m. Sean Flagg was arrested for two BTCO warrants at 918 8th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Shots Fired

At 5:40 p.m. a report of hearing shots fired in the area was made at 82 Washington Avenue.