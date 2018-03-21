Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/20)

BOOKED: Matthew Nimmo on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, criminal threat, an domestic criminal damage, bond is set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brett Hammond of Derby on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Savanna Bradshaw of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $881.35 cash or 85 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, no bond must serve 88 days in jail.

BOOKED: Sean Flagg of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond. BCDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Michael Graves of Great Bend on Barton County District Court services probation violation serve sentence.

RELEASED: Deneva Steinert of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Misty Adams of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Matthew Cooley of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.