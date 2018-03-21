6-month-old Kan. boy hospitalized after alleged child abuse

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child abuse allegations.

Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, police filed a report for aggravated battery, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering a child at a home the 3100 Block of Heritage Court in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

Officers listed a 6-month-old boy as the victim. EMS transported the child for treatment, according to RCPD Public Information Officer Hali Rowland

Authorities did not report an arrest and did not release the name of the 24-year-old suspect.