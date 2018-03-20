Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.