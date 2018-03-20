Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.