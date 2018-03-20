Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning`, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner and Area Biologist Charlie Swank.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – The Wednesday Farmer Forum.
11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Making Food Go Further”
11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend City Airport Manager Martin Miller.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”
8P-11P Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Indians
11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”