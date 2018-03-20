St John’s Episcopal Sponsors Maundy Thursday Soup Supper and Guitar Concert at the Shafer Gallery

On March 29th at 6:00 The Shafer Gallery will host a Maundy Thursday soup supper and classical guitar concert by multitalented artist musician Luis Mario Figueroa. Figueroa has played at venues around the world and in the United States. He feels a strong emotional connection between his art and the music he will perform.

In addition, the Barton County Arts Council will provide ceramics for a sale of ceramic art to raise funds for Barton County Emergency Aid. Gallery Director Dave Barnes and Episcopal Deacon George Martin will also give a gallery talk concerning the artistic traditions of the Stations of the Cross which are displayed prominently in the current Exegesis exhibit.

The soup and bread prepared by George and Karen Martin will be provided via the generous sponsorship of St John’s Episcopal Church in Great Bend. The Shafer Gallery is located on the campus of Barton Community College. For more information contact Dave Barnes at 620.792.9342 or follow at facebook.com/shafergallery.