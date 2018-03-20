Servsafe Manager National Certification Course

K-State Research and Extension will host a regional Servsafe Manager Certification Course on April 11th in Russell for food handlers in northwest Kansas.

The ServSafe program is a national certification program designed to teach safe food handling practices to those who serve food to the public. ServSafe in Kansas is provided by K-State Research & Extension in partnership with the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association (KRHA).

The regional course will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Russell County Fair Building, 702 Fairway Drive in Russell. Neeley Carlson, KRHA, will be the course instructor.

The cost for the course is $113 for KRHA members or $133 for non-KRHA members and includes the Servsafe 7th edition textbook, national certification exam, training materials and refreshments. The course is taught in English, however exams in other languages are available. Please note language preference in registration.

Pre-registration is requested by March 28 to allow for ordering books and materials. Mail registration and payment to the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association or register online with a credit card at www.krha.org . A minimum attendance is required to hold this class.

Print a registration brochure at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu or call the Extension Office in Hays at 785-628-9430 or Great Bend at 620-793-1910 for more information.