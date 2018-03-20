Search underway for missing Hoisington 2-year-old

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate a missing child.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday the Hoisington Police department received a report of a missing child. Two-year-old Iviona Lewis was last seen just before 11p.m. on Sunday in the 400 Block of Elm Street in Hoisington, according to the Barton County Sheriff’s office. She was only wearing a diaper.

Iviona has brown eyes and black hair. She is thirty-seven inches tall and weighs twenty-seven pounds. Please call 911 if you have any information.