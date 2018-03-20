Question over water bill rates and justification comes up at Great Bend City Council meeting

Each month a small postcard shows up in most mailboxes throughout Great Bend from City staff. The water bill has a few usage numbers and lets the resident know how much they owe for that month’s service.

Great Bend City Council member Joel Jackson addressed city administration Monday night out of concern from his constituents about water prices. Jackson noted people have expressed concern over higher rates and justification for increases or how they are formulated.

Jackson wanted an explanation for his constituents and how they could go about appealing charges. Great Bend Interim City Administrator George Kolb says there a couple of things that go into readings and prices and that administration would organize a presentation for the council at a future meeting.

Great Bend passed a 10 percent increase in water rates in 2015 for all customers. The city council voted to raise prices again in 2017, this time by 15 percent, to help offset the cost for the waterline replacement project.