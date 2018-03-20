Kansas measles outbreak continues to climb

TOPEKA, Kan. On March 8, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (Johnson County) were notified of a case of measles in a daycare in Johnson County.
Ten cases have now been identified – eight Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident associated with the daycare and one Miami County resident not associated with the daycare.
To date, KDHE along with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Linn County Department of Health, and the Miami County Department of Health have been able to identify where and when each case became infected including a new location.
- *AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS; March 9th from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM
- Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
- El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas Emergency Department; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS
on March 8th and March 10th in the morning
- Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 10th from
9:30 AM to 1:00 PM
- Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
- Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10th from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease.
Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.
The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. Currently, KDHE is not recommending any changes to the routine vaccination schedule. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.
Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important, if a person has been exposed and is starting to experience symptoms, that they STAY HOME except to see a healthcare provider and limit their contact with people