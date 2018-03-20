Kansas measles outbreak continues to climb

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. Currently, KDHE is not recommending any changes to the routine vaccination schedule. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important, if a person has been exposed and is starting to experience symptoms, that they STAY HOME except to see a healthcare provider and limit their contact with people