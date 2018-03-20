Kansas man subject of arson fire investigation

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a string of arson fires in southeast Kansas.

Just after 11 pm. March 15, Galena Police Officers received a call reporting a large amount of fires on North Main near Clark Street. As officers arrived they witnessed a man running away from the reported location of the fires, according to a media release.

Officers detained and later transported the suspect identified as Ronny R. Piercefield, 38, Galena, to the Cherokee County Jail on requested charges of arson.

He was later released on $5000.00 Bond.

The Kansas State Fire Marshalls Offices has been contacted to help investigate the fires and to try and determine if they are related to as many as 12 other fires in the area since mid-February.

The others include fires at vacant homes, the burning of railroad ties and the burning of a boxing gym, according to police.