Kan. man held on $100K Bond for pair of armed robberies

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of armed robberies and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 10p.m. March 12, a person reported being approached by two black men in the alley behind El Tapatio restaurant, 300 West 6th Street, according to a media release.

The victim advised one of the men had a gun and demanded money. The victim ran several blocks to his home after giving the suspects his cell phone.

At approximately the same time, dispatch received a 911 call from a second victim that had been walking in the same area being approached by two black men, one with a gun and both wearing dark clothing. The subjects demanded money and took the second victim’s wallet and cell phone. The suspects ran west through the alley after the incident. It’s believed these incidents happened within several minutes of one another.

On March 14, police arrested James Tyshawn Carwell at a residence in the 500 Block of West 18th Street on suspicion of two counts of Aggravated Robbery stemming from those robberies.

He is being held at the Geary County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Detectives continue to work this case to identify the other subject involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department TIPS line at 785-762-8477 or leave a webtip at Gearycrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.