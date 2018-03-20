Cop Shop (3/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/19)

Burglary / In Progress

At 3:30 a.m. a burglary was reported at 116 W. A Street in Ellinwood.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:47 p.m. a K-9 call was used at 375 N. Washington Avenue.

At 2:06 p.m. a K-9 call was used in the 100 block of N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/19)

Warrant Arrest

At 7:09 a.m. Jacob King was arrested on a Barton County warrant at 2310 8th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:30 a.m. a burglary was reported at 713 Morton Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:24 a.m. an accident was reported at 503 Williams Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 11:26 a.m. Linda Fernandez was arrested at 1200 Jefferson Street on two Barton District warrants.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:31 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 1200 Jefferson Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:32 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported at 1709 16th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:39 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported at 408 Buckeye Street.