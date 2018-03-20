Cop Shop (3/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/19)
Burglary / In Progress
At 3:30 a.m. a burglary was reported at 116 W. A Street in Ellinwood.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 12:47 p.m. a K-9 call was used at 375 N. Washington Avenue.
At 2:06 p.m. a K-9 call was used in the 100 block of N. Washington Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/19)
Warrant Arrest
At 7:09 a.m. Jacob King was arrested on a Barton County warrant at 2310 8th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:30 a.m. a burglary was reported at 713 Morton Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:24 a.m. an accident was reported at 503 Williams Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 11:26 a.m. Linda Fernandez was arrested at 1200 Jefferson Street on two Barton District warrants.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 11:31 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 1200 Jefferson Street.
Criminal Damage
At 4:32 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported at 1709 16th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 4:39 p.m. criminal damage to property was reported at 408 Buckeye Street.