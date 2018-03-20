Commissioners offer support but no action regarding investigation of County Attorney’s Office

On February 12th, Denise Rankin came before Barton County Commissioners urging them to begin an investigation of the County Attorney’s Office for the way it handled a child molestation case that involved her ex-husband Jeffrey Rankin. Monday, Rankin was back in Commission chambers to find out what the board had done or not done in regards to her complaints against County Attorney Amy Mellor and Assistant County Attorney Doug Matthews.

While Commissioners were sympathetic to Rankin’s situation, there is not much they can do as a governing body. Here’s Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz.

That’s the message that Rankin also heard from Commissioner Alicia Straub who said her best course of action was through the Attorney General’s Office and not the Barton County Commission.

At the February 12th meeting, Rankin was accompanied by Derby Attorney Stacia Boden who informed Commissioners that she would be filing ethics complaints with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and the Ethics Commission concerning the Rankin case. Boden was not at Monday’s meeting and Denise Rankin was unsure of the status of Boden’s complaint or if she had actually filed a complaint at all. Messages left on Boden’s voice mail were not returned.