Car dealer sued in crash that injures Kan. police officer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Wichita police officer who was run over by a suspect in a stolen SUV is suing the car lot that owned the SUV.

The lawsuit filed Monday contends Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac lot failed to report that the SUV had been stolen almost two months before Brian Arterburn was critically injured in February 2017. Arterburn was unconscious for several days and underwent multiple surgeries.

The suit says Arterburn now requires around-the-clock professional care. It seeks more than $75,000 in damages.

The driver charged with running over Arterburn while fleeing from police is scheduled to go on trial in August. The Eagle reports that Eddy’s didn’t immediately comment on the case.