Big 12 Advances 40% of Teams to the Sweet 16

big12sports.com – Big 12 men’s basketball leads the nation with 40 percent of its teams advancing to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional semifinals.

Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech and West Virginia will continue “dancing” as the Big 12 makes up one-fourth of the Sweet 16 field.

This marks just the second time in Conference history for four teams to advance to the Sweet 16 with the first occurring in 2002 when the league had 12 teams.

For the third-consecutive season and the eighth time overall, the Big 12 has at least three teams in the Regional semifinals. The Big 12 has had at least one Sweet 16 team in all but one year in Conference history, with multiple teams 15 times.

Big 12 Schedule in the Sweet 16

Thursday, March 22

No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Kentucky [Atlanta] (CBS), 8:37 p.m.

Friday, March 23

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson [Omaha] (CBS), 6:07 p.m.

No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Villanova [Boston] (TBS), 6:27 p.m.

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Purdue [Boston] (TBS), 8:57 p.m.

All times listed as Central.