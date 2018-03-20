Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/19)

BOOKED: Jacob King of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of stolen property with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Linda Fernandez of St. John on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Justin Christians of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for driving while revoked, expired tag, and no insurance with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Harper of Hays on HPD case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Ismael Dominguez on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia with a $10,000 surety bond. BCDC warrant for possession of a controlled substance x2 and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bond of $10,000 C/S. DNA taken.

BOOKED: Brett Hammond of Derby on Barton County District Court warrant for burglary x2, theft x2, criminal use of a financial card, theft by deception x2, and criminal damage to property x2, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Amber Parr of Great Bend for Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jacob King of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for possession of stolen property after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Charles Demel of Hoisington on Central Kansas Community Corrections case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Gisela Chavez on BCDC case with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Justin Christians of Hoisington Municipal Court case for DWS, expired tag, and no proof of insurance after he posted a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Ryan Lang on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Christopher Harper of Hays on HPD case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked after he posted a $2,500 surety bond.

RELEASED: Gail L. Manley on BCDC warrants with a medical OR by order of the Court.