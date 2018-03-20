3 arrested on drug charges

Three people were arrested Monday on drug charges in Great Bend.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, detectives noticed noticed two suspicious pick-up trucks driving down a private lease road in the 100 block of North Washington north of Great Bend. After making contact with three occupants, detectives observed them acting in a suspicious manner. At that point the newly aquired “Kia” the drug dog was called in to perform a sniff on the pickup truck. After “Kia” detected the presence of drugs, officers seized methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Taken into custody was 21-year old Krystal Halseth, 18-year old

Alex Delgadillo and 19-year old Ismael Dominguez III all of Great Bend The trio were arrested at the scene and transported to the Barton County Jail.

This marks the seventh arrest made by K9 “Kia” since he transferred from the Great Bend Police Department to the Sheriff’s Office on March 10th.