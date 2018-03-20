16-year-old jailed for carjacking at Kan. church

SEDGWICK COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 10p.m. on Monday, police responded to a carjacking call at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in the 2300 Block of North Market in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 23-year-old man at the scene told police that as he got into his vehicle, an unknown suspect wearing a bandana over his face and armed with a handgun approached him. The suspect demanded property and car keys from the victim. The suspect took the victim’s wallet and drove away in the victim’s Suzuki SK4.

Approximately 15 minutes later, police located the car near the intersection of 15th and Main, according to Davidson. Police stopped the car and arrested a 16-year-old. He was booked into the juvenile detention facility for aggravated robbery and as an active runaway.