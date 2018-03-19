TROY L. PLOWMAN

Troy Lynn Plowman, age 49 years, of Great Bend, Kansas and formerly of Larned, Kansas, passed away at his home in Great Bend on Wednesday evening, March 14, 2018. Troy was born on May 14, 1968 at Hays, Kansas to Richard D. and Donnitta (Bullard) Plowman. Troy grew up in Larned, and graduated from Larned High School in 1987, where he was voted “Most Likely To Succeed”. After his High School graduation, Troy attended Dodge City Community College and later Barton Community College, where he earned an Associate Degree in Science. Troy worked as a Machinist for Curtis Manufacturing in Dodge City, Kansas prior to moving to Great Bend in 1993. Troy was a former member of the Larned Church of Christ, and sang in the church and high school choir and chorus. He enjoyed listening to music, walking, hanging out at McDonald’s and Walmart, and loved to visit with his many friends. Troy enjoyed working with his hands and welding, and was especially proud of a large hydraulic crane he built which was on display at Doonan’s Inc. east of Great Bend for several months.

Survivors include his parents, Richard D. “Dick” and Donnitta B. “Donnie” Plowman of Larned, Kansas; one brother, Brad (and his wife, Sharon) Plowman of Santa Fe, New Mexico; one sister, Carla (and her husband, David) Givens of Marion, Kansas; two nieces: Angela Margritz and Renee (and her husband, Jonah) Gehring; one nephew, Bobby (and his wife, Natalie) Blackwell; one great-niece Paige Gehring and one great-nephew, Adam Margritz.

Cremation has been chosen. There will be no viewing or services at this time. A Private Family Memorial Service with inurnment in Farmington Cemetery at Macksville, Kansas will be held at a later date. The family has requested that memorials be directed to the Larned Church of Christ at Larned, Kansas or Barton Community College Foundation, Great Bend, Kansas. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

