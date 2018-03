Eagle Media Center-Great Bend – 1.43

Steve Schnieder – 2 1/2 North of Albert – 1.00

Don Mie – North Susank – .65

Red Maier – NW Ellinwood – 1.40

Fred Seyfert – Seward – 1.75

Marvin Schneider – South of Rush Center – 1.05

Phil Grossardt – Bissel’s Point – 2.00

If you have a rainfall amount you would like to share, call 620-792-2479 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Weekday’s