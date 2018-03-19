Great Bend Post

Summer Intern positions with Cottonwood Extension District

Offering two Summer Intern positions with Cottonwood Extension District.  One position in Great Bend and one position in Hays. Up to 8 weeks (320 hours), competitive rate.  Includes some evenings, weekends; some outside physical labor, duties at County Fair.  Must have completed at least four college semesters.  Position announcements at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu.  Applications due April 2.

Great Bend position – submit to:  1800 12th St. Great Bend, KS  67530 (620) 793-1910 and Hays position – submit to:  601 Main Street, Suite A, Hays, (785) 628-9430.