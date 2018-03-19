Offering two Summer Intern positions with Cottonwood Extension District. One position in Great Bend and one position in Hays. Up to 8 weeks (320 hours), competitive rate. Includes some evenings, weekends; some outside physical labor, duties at County Fair. Must have completed at least four college semesters. Position announcements at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu. Applications due April 2 .

Great Bend position – submit to: 1800 12th St. Great Bend, KS 67530 (620) 793-1910 and Hays position – submit to: 601 Main Street, Suite A, Hays, (785) 628-9430.