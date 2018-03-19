Great Bend Post

Statue of abolitionist John Brown vandalized in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A statue of fiery abolitionist John Brown has been vandalized in Kansas City, Kansas.

Historic John Brown statue vandalized image courtesy KSHB TV

Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic says officers were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the memorial to Brown, who made a name for himself in the Kansas Territory before leading a failed slave revolt at Harpers Ferry. The Kansas City Star reports that the statue was defaced with a swastika and racial slur.

The statue was dedicated in 1911 and is located near the Quindaro Townsite ruins. The community of Quindaro was a free-state port for abolitionists and a safe haven for those escaping slavery. It was also home to Western University, the first African-American university west of the Mississippi River, until the school closed in the 1940s.