Some frustration for Great Bend businesses with waterline repair inconveniences

Driving around Great Bend you will notice chunks of property owners’ yards torn out and huge holes marked on the side of streets. The waterline replacement project in Great Bend is not pretty nor convenient, but the $6 million project was needed to replace nearly 40,000 linear feet of pipe.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says they are making an effort to promote businesses in construction areas that are seeing less traffic in the stores.

Hayes noted a few local business owners have commented about the reduced foot traffic in the stores since the waterline project started and caused inconveniences for parking.

Great Bend Engineering Technician Karl Otter is working with any business or property owner to minimize the hassle.

Allene Owen, owner of Renue Salon & Spa on Main Street, says they are encouraging customers to find city parking lots in the area.

The waterline project started last fall and is expected to last roughly a year and a half.