KINGMAN COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Monday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford pickup driven by Chaine L. Fishgrab, 37, Pratt, was eastbound on NW 40th Avenue four miles north of Cunningham.

The driver lost control of the pickup. It traveled into the south ditch, hit a tree stump and overturned.

Fishgrab was transported to the hospital in Pratt. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.