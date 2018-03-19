Panther Booster Club shells out nearly $10,000

Near the end of last week’s USD 428 Board of Education meeting at the District Education Center in Great Bend, Superintendent Khris Thexton announced the contributions given to the school district.

The Great Bend High School Panther Booster Club shelled out nearly $10,000 for a couple of sports. While the majority of the contribution went to the wrestling program, $500 was given to Panther bowling team for team bowling balls.

Khris Thexton Audio

The school board accepted the donations for the bowling team and wrestling team from Booster Club. $9,495 went to the wrestling team for a competition-wrestling mat.