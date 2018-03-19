Official: Child playing with a lighter started Kan. fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Sunday morning fire caused substantial damage but no injuries.

Just before 11:30 a.m., fire crews responded to report of a fire at a townhome in the 3000 Block of SW Mareta Circle in Topeka, according to a media release.

Upon arrival they found heavy fire showing from the building. The fire was extinguished, keeping the damage contained to one of the four units of the complex.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire as accidental associated with a child playing with a lighter. The estimated dollar loss $30,000. All occupants of the affected complex were able to escape unharmed.