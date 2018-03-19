Monday Sports Headlines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Barry Brown scored 18 points, and Kansas State ended UMBC’s brief, but historic run in the NCAA Tournament with a 50-43 victory. UMBC had only had two field goals in the final six minutes and shot just 29.8 percent for the game. UMBC garnered national attention for its relatively unknown program when it destroyed the top-ranked Virginia 74-54 in the biggest upset in college basketball history. It was the first time a No. 16 seed had defeated a No. 1 seed.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week. The 29-year-old Grimm was 1-2 with a 5.53 ERA in 50 appearances last season.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – When considering where to slot Dexter Fowler in the batting order, St. Louis manager Mike Matheny isn’t concerned about last year. There’s additional data to consider. And with a good track record in the past, that could leave him at the leadoff spot for the Cardinals.

UNDATED (AP) – Many of the freshmen who garnered so much of the college basketball world’s attention during the regular season are having an abbreviated postseason. Arizona’s Deandre Ayton, Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Texas’ Mohamed Bamba are all considered potential NBA lottery picks whenever they turn pro. They’re also all out of the NCAA Tournament.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Lauren Cox had 18 points with 16 rebounds, and Baylor is going to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the 10th year in a row. The Lady Bears beat Michigan 80-58 in a second-round game in Waco. The Big 12 champion Lady Bears have won 30 games in a row. They next play Oregon State, which beat them in the Elite Eight two years ago.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Quinndary Weatherspoon got a friendly bounce off the rim on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Mississippi State over Baylor 78-77 in the second round of the NIT. Aric Holman’s blocked shot led to a fast break and Weatherspoon sank a 3-pointer to pull to 71-70.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jevon Carter scored 28 points, Lamont West added 18 off the bench and West Virginia overwhelmed its in-state rival beating Marshall 94-71 on Sunday night in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain State showdown more than 2,000 miles from home was a one-sided celebration for the fifth-seeded Mountaineers. Bigger, more physical and making fewer mistakes, the Mountaineers (26-10) took control with a 19-0 first-half run, and Carter’s three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half made sure there wouldn’t be a rally coming from the 13th-seeded Thundering Herd.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament. Only two No. 1 seeds are left in Villanova and Kansas after Xavier joined Virginia as upset victims. The lowest remaining seeds are upstart Loyola-Chicago and Syracuse, which rode its 2-3 zone defense to get past Michigan State. Defending national champion North Carolina is also out after getting trounced in Charlotte by Texas A&M.

UNDATED (AP) – Seventh-seeded Nevada pulled off an incredible comeback to advance to the regional semifinals in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Cody Martin scored 25 points and the Wolf Pack erased a 22-point deficit in the final 11 minutes of a 75-73 stunner against No. 2 Cincinnati. Texas A&M, Syracuse, Clemson and Purdue also advanced to the Sweet 16 yesterday, as did Kansas State, Florida State and West Virginia.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Rory McIlroy birdied five of his final six holes to close with an 8-under 64 and for a two-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. McIlroy capped his charge by sinking a 25-foot putt, giving him his first victory since September 2016. Tiger Woods was one shot off the lead until hitting out-of-bounds on the 16th hole to fall back into a tie for fifth.

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. easily held off defending Fontana champ Kyle Larson to win the Auto Club 400 at the California course. Truex dominated after Kevin Harvick’s quest for a fourth consecutive victory essentially ended with an early smack into the wall. The defending Cup champion led 125 laps overall while winning both stages and finishing 11 seconds ahead of Larson.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Polanco tested positive for Stanozolol and became the sixth player to be banned this year under the major league drug program, one more than last year. Polanco hit .256 with 13 home runs and 74 RBIs last season while starting 127 games at shortstop.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star forward Jimmy Butler says he could return to the court before the end of the regular season if he stays on track with his rehabilitation from knee surgery. Butler was expected to be out four to six weeks after suffering a meniscus injury during a Feb. 23 game at Houston. He said he’s confident in both his ability to heal in time and the team’s ability to hang on to a spot in the playoffs.

NCAA

WEST

MIDWEST

EAST

SOUTH

NIT

Round 2

at Louisville, Ky.

at Waco, Texas

at Milwaukee, Wis.

INTERLEAGUE

