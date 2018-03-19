Mary Marcella Weide, 99, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Great Bend, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Topeka Presbyterian Manor. Mary was born May 15, 1918, at Spearville, to William and Anna (Tully) Fleming.

Mary is survived by her children, Jan Funnell (Kevin), John Weide, Joe Weide (Melissa) and Jay Weide (Shawn); seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ermalee Newby; and sister-in-law, Kathy Snyder.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 22nd at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604.

Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. Friday, March 23rd, at Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 S Patton Road, Great Bend, KS 67530, with burial to follow in Great Bend Cemetery, 4500 Broadway Ave, Great Bend, KS 67530.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, or Prince of Peace Parish, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, or Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 S Patton Road, Great Bend, KS 67530.

