Marilyn Fern Miller, 78, passed away Saturday March 17, 2018, at Cherry Village Care Home. She was born May 8, 1939, in Great Bend, the daughter of Harold and Etta (Lesh) Betts.

Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and a resident of Great Bend. Marilyn attended school in Russell and Great Bend, graduating from Great Bend High School with the class of 1958. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Loved her family unconditionally and always loved the outdoors and animals. She was united in marriage to Tim Miller in November of 1957 in Great Bend and they were divorced in 1977.

Survivors include son Sean Miller and wife Julie, daughter Kim Sneath and husband Terry and niece Pamela French all of Great Bend; great nephew Donovan Bryceland of Eugene, Ore.; grandchildren, Chance DeForest and wife Natalie and Tyler DeForest; three great grandchildren Riley, Analyn and Kholby DeForest. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack E. Betts and sister Lula E. Lewis.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday March 22, 2018, at Bryant Funeral home, with Pastor Dale MacKinney officiating. Inurnment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. No visitation since cremation has taken place.

Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society or Cherry Village Activity Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

