HOISINGTON — Lorene Marie Reif, 81, passed away March 16, 2018, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, Kan. She was born September 7, 1936, at Russell County, Kan., to Frank and Gertrude (Eckert) Lang. Lorene married Donald Eugene Reif Aug. 27, 1956, at Beaver.

Lorene, a life-time resident of northern Barton County, was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington, and the Altar Society. She was a devoted homemaker and farmwife, holding subsequent employment as a bookkeeper for the Hoisington Oil Co., and a cook for St. John Catholic School.

Survivors include her husband, Donald E. Reif, Sr. of the home; one son, Don E. Reif, Jr. of Hoisington; two daughters, Diane Reif of Great Bend, and Sheila Metzger of Hutchinson; one brother, Melvin Lang and wife Yvonne of Perry; and one grandson, Hunter Metzger. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Lyle, Kenneth and Francis Lang.

A Funeral Mass for Lorene will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Anselm Eke officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 19, with a Vigil and Altar Society Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Memorial Funds may be directed to Rosewood Services or Kans for Kids or St. John Catholic Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, Kan., 67544.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.nicholsonrickefh.net