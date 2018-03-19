Kansas police officer wounded in training accident

DOUGLAS COUNTY ¬— A Kansas police officer was injured in an firearms training accident Monday in Douglas County.

Just before 3p.m., the Lawrence police officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during firearms training at the Fraternal Order of

Police Lodge #2, 768 E 661 Diagonal Road, according to a media release.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Preliminary information indicates the injury occurred when equipment became entangled inside the trigger guard causing the firearm to discharge. The officer has been with the department for 2 years. Authorities did not release the officer’s name.