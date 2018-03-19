John O’Connor

March 19, 2018

This is the last time I will say this sentence: Welcome to Week 344 of this feature. There, I finally got it off my chest. Of course, next week I’ll say pretty much the same thing, except it’ll be Number 345. I’m glad I was able to clarify that for you. Now, if the rest of this week’s effort lives up to the high literary standard established in the previous lines, I’ll be a happy man. Oh, by the way, this week’s outburst is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Who Does He Think He’s Fooling? Association.

We had a mini-emergency at the house this week. My wife got a new cell phone (with two-year contract, of course) and she asked me where she should file the contract. Since I don’t remember where we’ve filed statements of this nature in the past, I said, “oh, just put it in our Important Household Papers File.”

She went upstairs to the Secret Repository of the File. The file, by the way, is a three-ring binder of papers familiar to most long-married homeowners: mortgage info, insurance stuff, you know, the usual suspects. She was back in a couple of minutes.

“Huh,” she said, a puzzled look on her face. “I can’t find it.”

“Can’t find it?” I echoed. “Just look in the usual place. It’s gotta be there.”

“It’s not,” she asserted firmly. “I’ll look again, but I don’t think my eyes are lying.”

She was back in a minute. “Nowhere to be found,” she declared. ‘How about some help?”

The search was on. We checked the upstairs closet, the desk drawers, (in several desks) under the computers, in a file cabinet, you name it.

We couldn’t find the doggone thing, but a few other things were resurrected:

“Look at this,” she chuckled. “A Louisiana road map.” Our daughter lived for a few years in Louisiana. Don’t ask her for details. She’d rather not talk about it.

“Well, we can toss that,” I said. “Oh, here are some old insurance policies from companies that were gobbled up by other companies back in the ‘80s. And how ‘bout this: unused checks from First National Bank.” (You may recall, First Nat was the big ol’ bank on the corner of Lakin and Kansas, where Cinema Six is now.)

“Oh, check this, you sentimental sweetie, you,” she said, looking at a hand-written Valentine note from 1981. She had apparently been suffering from a cold on V-Day, because the last words of my little rhyme were “post-nasal drip left far behind.” Yeah, I am a bit of a romanticist.

Well, we called off the search for the elusive ring binder and decided to resume it after supper. I went down to the basement to get the leftover chicken out of the basement fridge. I set the heavy crockpot on the washer so I could go back and close the fridge door. Something about being in that area triggered a brain flash.

Of course! The ring binder was in our little tornado shelter cubbyhole under the basement stairs next to the dryer. We took it down there last May when we had a few nights of nasty weather.

All’s well that ends well. The cell phone contract is in the file, where it most likely never be looked at again. Now I’m just trying to remember if I closed that fridge door in the basement.

Let’s check the mail box from last week…

Terry was in first again with the answer to the Three Stooges/Main Street business question. Yes, it was Howard’s Apparel, Howard being Moe’s last name in the Stooges. Justin got that one as well.

A breakthrough on the former SNL star who occasionally played a goofy lounge singer! Randall had it first: Bill Murray. Justin had it too, a day or two later.

The 1970’s men casual suit question had a lot of action. Congrats to Bruce, Roger, Justin and Eldon respectively. You’re right: the classic ‘leisure suit,’ often in garish colors, and of course, always featuring the huge collar. And if you were really hip, you’d have matching white belt and shoes. Once in a while you will still see this ‘look’ on someone at a wedding dance or other big function.

Justin took a shot at the upper Midwest town that helped popularize ski jumping question. He went with Westby, Wisconsin, which DOES have a great skiing tradition, but I’m thinking of a city in Upper Michigan, specifically in Marquette County. Ah, back to the old Rand-McNally.

So, that question is still open (and I thought someone would get it when I introduced it during the Olympics) as is the music question, to wit: in what car song does the driver say he was so far in front of the other racers that he just took his car out of gear and coasted to the finish line?

New questions! What is another reason that ‘ski town’ in Michigan (see above) is important to our cultural history? Hint: the silver screen.

Why does the occasional German family visit Concordia, KS?

US WW2 submarines had a ‘hull number’ and a name. What did their names have in common?

Okay, one more: What President should have taken Mom’s advice about wearing a hat and coat in lousy weather?

Well, our weather is turning for the better. I had an inch-and-a-half in my gauge this morning. Nice!

Enjoy your week and we’ll visit again here in seven days or thereabouts.

John