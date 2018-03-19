Hoisington Girls Scouts raise $270 for Golden Belt Memorial

As we are all well aware of, it’s Girl Scout cookie time, a time where girls scouts across the country sell cookies to raise funds for troop activities. Troop 11-126 in Hoisington decided to give some of their profits from this years sales to the Golden Belt Veterans Memorial to help place veterans names on the stone who might not be able to afford the cost. Mick Lang, Memorial Parks Advisory Committee Chair thanked those girl scouts who were in attendance at Monday’s Commission meeting for their $270 donation that will help fill up stone three with names of Barton County veterans.

Two stones have already been filled with names of veterans, and Lang says he expects stone three to be full very soon along with a fourth stone that the Hoisington VFW filled with names on one side.

The cost to place an engraved name on one of the stone is $45 for one line of 21 characters with a maximum of two lines for a total of $90. An engraving application can be found on the county web-site www.bartoncounty.org.