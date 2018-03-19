Former Barton and Fort Hays State basketball player killed in Wichita Shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim.

Just after 2.a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting call at Dueces Bar in the 3100 block of north Arkansas, in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival officers located a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshots.

The man identified as Dwayne Brunson of Great Bend, according to Lt. Todd Ojile was taken to an area hospital and into surgery. He died just after 8 a.m., according to Ojile.

“Some type of altercation took place inside the club. We are not sure what started it,” said Ojile. “During the altercation, someone fired a gun striking Brunson several times.”

Ojile said they knew Brunson was with two other individuals inside the bar. “We are working to track down among 30-40 others who were inside the bar at the time of the shooting.”

Brunson, a native of Queens, New York, according to his FHSU bio. He played basketball for the Tigers from 2012- 2014 and at Barton County 2010-12

Anyone with additional information on this case they can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita Police Detectives at 316-268-4407.

A former Barton basketball player who went on to Fort Hays Sate for two years has died in a Wichita shooting.

Brunson was originally from Queens, New York, and played basketball for the Cougars for two years from 2010 to 2012 before transferring to Fort Hays where he starred for the Tigers for two year.

Brunson was originally from Queens, New York, and played basketball for the Cougars for two years from 2010 to 2012 before transferring to Fort Hays where he starred for the Tigers for two year.

Wichhita Police are searching for suspects. No arrests have been made.