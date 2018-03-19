Cop Shop (3/16-18)

Great Bend Police Department Daily Incident Log

(3/16)

2:58 AM – CHECK SUBJECT – Reported a subject sleeping in her vehicle at 3907 Broadway.

7:38 AM – FOUND PROPERTY – Reports finding a debit card at 3929 10th Street. Item was booked into evidence.

8:42 AM – CRIMINAL DAMAGE – Reports of criminal damage at 4200 10th Street.

9:57 AM – NON INJURY ACCIDENT – Non injury accident reported at 1401 Cherry Ln.

2:45PM – BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS – Reports burglary at 5210 10th Street.

5:01PM – CRIMINAL DAMAGE – Reports Criminal damage to property at 1300 Kansas Ave.

5:58 PM – FRAUD – Fraud reported at 2333 Kansas.

7:50 PM – STRUCTURE FIRE -Structure Fire in a garage put out by GBFD. Accidental fire cited for illegal burning at 1402 12th Street.

9:44 PM – FIGHT – Reports a fight in the parking lot at 3101 Washington Street.

10:41 PM – FIGHT – Reports a fight in the parking lot at 3101 Washington Street.

11:04 PM – CHECK AREA – Reports hearing a loud bang in the area at 1615 16th Street.

(3/17)

3:24 AM – PROWLER – Reports a prowler in the area at 1217 Polk St.

10:49 AM – CRIMINAL DAMAGE – Reports criminal damage to property at 1115 281 Bypass, Great Bend.

10:09 PM – NON INJURY ACCIDENT – Non Injury Accidnet reported at 4900 Block Quail Creek Dr.

11:20PM – ARMED SUBJECT – Reports an individual waiving a gun in the air at a residence at 422 Frey St. Individual left the area prior to OFC.

Barton County Sheriff’s Daily Incident Log

(3/16)

1:19 PM – NON INJURY ACCIDENT – Non Injury Accident reported at NW 30 Rd.

4:54 PM – STRUCTURE FIRE – Fire assist at 1402 12th St.

10:41 PM – FIGHT – Fight reported at 3101 Washington Street.

11:10 PM – NON INJURY ACCIDENT – Non injury accident at 620 W Albro St, Claflin, KS.

(3/17)

8:47 PM – BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS – Reported as burglary in progress. Dog hit door. No case.

9:11 PM – NON INJURY ACCIDENT – Non Injury Accident reported at NW 220 Rd and N US 281 Hwy.

11:20 PM – ARMED SUBJECT – Armed subject reported at 422 Frey St., Great Bend.

(3/18)

8:02 AM – BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS – Burglary not in progress reported at 618 SE 110 Ave.

3:03 PM – BURGLARY IN PROGRESS – Burglary in progress reported at 422 N Washington Ave.

7:09 PM – BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS – Snowblower, air compressor, and outboard motor taken.

7:18 PM – STRUCTURE FIRE – Fire reported at 2210 Forest Ave.

(3/19)

3:30 AM – BURGLARY IN PROGRESS – Burglary in progress reported at 116 W A St in Ellinwood.