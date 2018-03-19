Barton County Sherriff’s Booking Report (3/16-18)

(3/16)

Booked in Delauder, Christopher on BTDC case for Disorderly Conduct. Bond Is set at $500.00 C/S.

Booked in Demel, Charles of Hoisington, KS on Central Kansas Community Corrections Case for Serve Sentence. Demel is to serve from 03/16/2018 at 1000 hours to 03/19/2018 at 1000 hours.

Booked in Martinez, Reynaldo of Great Bend ks on serve sentence. He is to serve from 03/16/2018 @1200 till 03/18/2018 @1200

Released Kennedy, Adrianna of Great Bend Ks on BTDC Case after receiving a $22,500 OR bond.

Booked in Amos, Austin of Hutchinson, KS on Barton County District Court Serve Sentence. Amos is to serve from 03/16/2018 @ 1500hrs to 03/18/2018 @ 1500hrs.

Booked in Dill, Shelly St. John KS on BTDC for Probation Violation bond set at $1500 C/S

Booked in Dominguez-Campos, Omar on Ellinwood Municipal Court Serve Sentence. He is to serve from 03/16/2018 @ 1700hrs to 03/18/2018 @ 1700hrs.

Booked in Wheeler, Michael of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond set in lieu of $1,000.00 Cash/Surety.

Released Wheeler, Michael of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear after posting $1,000.00 Surety bond through ACE. Signal 30 through dispatch.

Booked King, Jason Mitchell of Hoisington, Ks. on Barton County District Court case for Possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000 C/S.

Released Noblitt, Emily P on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation Bond set at $578 cash only and on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation Bond set at $1,058 cash only. Both cases were combined with case after the bond was revoked. Cases combined to one $10,000 Cash/ Surety Bond. Noblitt posted $10,00.00 Surety Bond through ACE. Signal 30 through dispatch.

Released King, Jason Mitchell of Hoisington, Ks. on Barton County District Court case for Possession of a controlled substance after posting $1000.00 Surety bond through Ace Bail Bonds. Signal 30 through dispatch.

Released Dill, Shelly St. John KS on BTDC for Probation Violation after posting $1500 Cash bond. Signal 30 through dispatch.

(3/17)

Booked in Decker, Amanda of Great Bend KS on BTDC case for Poss of Meth, Poss of Drug Para, and DWS. Bond is set in the amount of $20,000.00 C/S.

Booked in Purcell, Cheslea Of Great Bend On BTDC Case For Felony Obstruction, Poss Of A Controlled Substance, Poss Of Drug Para. With A Bond Set At $20,000.00 C/S. Booked In On BTDC Warrant #2017-CR-516 For Arson. With A Bond Set At $20,000.00 C/S. Booked In On BTDC Warrant #2017CR463 For Failure To Appear. Bond Set At NO BOND.

Booked in Riedl, Mykela of Hoisington ks on BTDC case for DUI. Bond is set in the amount$1,000.00 C/S.

Released Riedl, Mykela of Hoington KS on BTDC case for DUI after posting a $1,000.00 bond in cash. Signal 30.

Released Delauder, Christopher of Russell, KS on Barton County District Court Case for Disorderly Conduct after posting a $500.00 Surety Bond through A-1 Bail Bonding. Signal 30 through Dispatch.

Booked in Gray, Michael of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear with a bond set at $200.00 Cash only or 48 Hour OR.

Released Gray, Michael of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear after posting a $200.00 Cash only Bond signal 30 through Dispatch.

Booked in Streiner, Robert on Delaware County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court with a cash bond of $4247.37.

Booked in Sneath, Amy Ann n Barton County District Court warrant for Battery with a $1000.00 C/S bond.

Released Sneath, Amy Ann on Barton County District Court warrant with a $1000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonds.

Booked in Sanchez, Julio Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond set at $500.00 Cash/Surety.

Released Sanchez, Julio Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Warrant for Failure to Appear after posting $500.00 Cash bond. Signal 30 through dispatch.

Booked Garcia, Ivan of Great Bend Ks on GBMC case for DUI and No Insurance Bond set at $1000.00 C/S.

(3/18)

Booked Rideaux, D’Quintis of Great bend Ks on BTDC warrant for Probation Violation NO BOND.

Booked Beck, Bryce of Hoisington Ks on BTDC case # 18-347 for DUI bond set at $1000.00 c/S.

Released Garcia, Ivan of Great Bend Ks posted a $1000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail bonding on GBMC case for DUI and No Insurance, Signal 30 through Dispatch.

Released Beck, Bryce of Great Bend Ks posted a $1000.00 surety bond through ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DUI bond set at $1000.00 C/S.

Booked in Delgadillo, Gustavo on BTDC warrant for Poss of Marijuana, Poss of para. Bond is set in the amount of $2500.00 C/S.

Released Delgadillo, Gustavo on BTDC warrant for Poss of Marijuana, Poss of para. Bond posted in the amount of $2500.00 surety through Ace Bail Bonding. Signal 30.

Released Martinez, Reynaldo of Great Bend ks on serve sentence. He is to serve from 03/16/2018 @1200 till 03/18/2018 @1200. Signal 30 through dispatch.

Released Dominguez-Campos, Omar of Lyons, Ks. on Ellinwood Municipal Court case after serving time in full.

Booked Rupp, Linus of Great Bend, Kansas 67530 on Great Bend Municipal court case for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, Expired Registration, Broken Windshield, Child Pass Safety Restraining System bond set at $1000.00c/s.

Released Rupp, Linus of Great Bend, Kansas 67530 on Great Bend Municipal court case for Driving While Suspended, No Proof of Insurance, Expired Registration, Broken Windshield, Child Pass Safety Restraining System after he posted a $1,000.00 surety bond.

Booked in Parr, Amber D of Great Bend KS on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear with a bond of $200.00 cash or 48 hour OR.

Booked in Ayala, Julio C on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS, ITOL, No Insurance and Speeding with a bond of $500.00 C/S.

Released Ayala, Julio C on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS, ITOL, No Insurance and Speeding with a $500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonds.