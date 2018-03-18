Sunday Sports Headlines

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Malik Newman scored 28 points, Udoka Azubuike stood toe-to-toe with Seton Hall’s bruising Angel Delgado, and No. 1 seed Kansas held off the plucky Pirates 83-79 to reach its third straight Sweet 16. Delgado finished with 24 points and 23 rebounds for No. 8 seed Seton Hall. The Jayhawks will take on the winner of Sunday’s game between Auburn and Clemson in the Midwest Region semifinals in Omaha, Nebraska.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaylyn Agnew scored 24 points and Sydney Lamberty added 20 to lead No. 11 Creighton to a 76-70 win over No. 6 seeded Iowa in a first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays (19-12) advances to the second round and will play UCLA on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Robbi Ryan scored 16 points and Kianna Ibis added 14 to lead No. 7 seed Arizona State over No. 10 Nebraska 73-62 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Sun Devils opened up a tight, defensive struggle with a 14-0 run late in the third quarter. They made the Cornhuskers struggle for every basket, allowing them few second-chance points.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Graham Zusi scored for the first time since the 2016 season to help Sporting Kansas City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2. Zusi, a 31-year-old defender, hadn’t scored since a goal against San Jose on Oct. 23, 2016 in the regular-season finale.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brayden Schenn scored 1:02 into overtime, Alex Pietrangelo had two goals in regulation and the St. Louis Blues came back to beat the New York Rangers 4-3. Nikita Soshnikov also scored for the Blues, who won their third game in their last four. Mika Zibanejad scored twice for Rangers, earning his third multigoal game of the season. Mats Zuccarello also scored, Chris Kreider had a pair of assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves for New York, which had won its previous two games.

NEW YORK (AP) – Running back Danny Woodhead has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons during which he was a versatile playmaker. Woodhead most recently played for Baltimore. He wrote in an Instagram post that it is time for him to leave the game he loves. Woodhead began his NFL career with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2008. He also played for the New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – China Dow scored 21 points and played stingy defense in the paint against Missouri star Sophie Cunningham, and No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast pulled off an upset in the Lexington Regional with an 80-70 win against the fifth-seeded Tigers. Cunningham took over on the low block to get Missouri going and scored a season-high 35 points _ most by a Tigers player in an NCAA tournament game _ and made 14 of 16 free throws. But she didn’t get much help.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Freshman guard Jordan Poole drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving third-seeded Michigan a heart-stopping 64-63 victory over Houston in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament. Devin Davis had a chance to seal the win for the No. 6 seed Cougars, but he missed a pair of foul shots with 3.6 seconds left.