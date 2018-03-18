Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the Director of the Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend Julie Kramp who will be joined for the discussion by Dr. Patrick Stang. (Encore Presentation)

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Practical Jokes”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Nolan Esfield who assists Patrick Busch with the Barton Community College student food pantry. We’ll also hear from some of the students that are able to take advantage of this service. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally”

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain and Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”