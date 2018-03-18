Kan. police department K9 gets $1,700 protective vest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The K9 member of the Kansas City, Kansas, police department has some protection as he helps officers investigate crimes.

The department announced Friday that it’s received a bullet- and stab-protective vest for its dog, Dax.

The vest, valued at between $1,700 and $2,200, was donated by Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit based in Massachusetts that that provides assistance to law-enforcement dogs.

The organization has provided more than 2,800 protective vests to departments across the country. It pays for the vests through private and corporate donations.

The Kansas City, Kansas, vest was sponsored by WalMart and PetArmor.