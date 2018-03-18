Cougar’s split with Garden, take 3 of 4 in Jayhawk League series

The 11th ranked Barton Baseball Cougars split their double header with Garden City at Lawson-Biggs Field Saturday. The Cougars lost game one 3-2 before winning 7-6 in 10-innings in the second game.

The split gave the Cougars the series 3-1 in a four game set that started with a Barton sweep of the Broncbusters Thursay at Garden City.

Barton is now 20-5 overall and 6-2 in the Jayhawk West, just behind first place Colby who is 9-3. Garden City is now 16-14 and 4-8.

Next up for the Cougars will be a four game series with Hutchinson that begins with a Thursday home double header that starts at 1:00 p.m. The two teams will then wrap up the series with a double header at Hutch on Saturday.