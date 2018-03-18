Community Hospital Committee 74-year legacy lives on

BUSINESS NEWS

The Community Hospital Committee (CHC) has been funding St. Joseph hospital through the years making sure the hospital was build and continued to grow. It main purpose throughout the years has been to help recruit doctors to the community and supplement their salaries. The CHC has been a vital and important asset to the hospital and the community.

When Pawnee Valley Community Hospital was built the PVCH Foundation was formed and the purpose of the CHC purpose shifted. The CHC committee met with PVCH officials and has decided to disband effective immediately and give their remaining funds to help with the mammogram machine that is much needed for the hospital and the community. The PVCH Foundation will continue on their commitment to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital.

“March 5 was a sad day for the CHC for us as a committee, but realizes that it was time for a change. The Community Hospital Committee has decided to help fund much needed mammogram equipment for PVCH as our last act as a committee. Even though we are no longer a committee, our commitment stands behind PVCH, the Foundation and their mission. I want to personally thank all committee members past and present, covering several generations for their undying support and hard work to better health care in Pawnee County” Kathy Bowman-President of CHC.

“The Community Hospital Committee has been an important part of the hospital and there last official act is just as important as their first. We will always be grateful for all they have done to make sure the hospital has survived and thrived.” Kendra Barker-PVCH Interim Administrator