Carl Heinrich Selected to Lead KJCCC

(KJCCC) Park City, Kan. – Carl Heinrich will take over the reigns of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) as commissioner beginning July 1.

Heinrich was chosen from a field of candidates who interviewed with a body of conference presidents and athletic directors.

Heinrich is very familiar with the KJCCC, having served as athletic director at Johnson County Community College for 16 years. He has served as NJCAA Region VI women’s director for ten years, and serves on several NJCAA national committees.

Bryce Roderick will end a 15-year run as commissioner on June 30. Roderick also served as President of the NJCAA for a three-year term.