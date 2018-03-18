Barton Softball takes two from NW Tech

Taking a pair of conference losses the last time on the diamond, the Barton Community College softball team bounced back with a sweep of their own with victories over Northwest Kansas Technical College.

Trailing 5-0 on their home Cougar Field, the Cougars rallied with five late runs to win 8-7 before blanking the Mavericks 8-0 in five innings.

The victories along with other results around the conference moves Barton into second place at 6-2 in improving to 9-11 on the season while the Mavericks drop to 2-6 and 4-10 overall.

The Cougars will have eight days rest stretching through the College’s spring break, next taking the field on Sunday, March 25, in hosting Seward County Community College in a 2:00 p.m. first pitch.