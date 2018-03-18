Barton Community College to host Career Closet Drive for Job Fest

BUSINESS NEWS

Barton Community College’s Community Service Organization (CSO) will host a Career Closet Drive as part of the 11th annual Great Bend Job Fest. The drive will be March 26-April 3.

The group is looking for gently used professional attire for males and females including suits, dresses, shirts, shoes, belts, ties, scarves and other accessories, along with hangers. Donations can be dropped off at the Central Kansas Educational Opportunity Center at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Job Fest is a regional job fair that has been held in Great Bend for 11 years. Barton CSO Career Closet Drive helps attendees appear professional while they network. The clothes will be at the Job Fest, which is 3-6 p.m. April 19 at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th St. Anyone who utilizes the clothes can keep them for future use. The fair is for businesses and employees in Central Kansas. It is put on by a collaboration of many organizations in the region.

“Our committee is thrilled to be putting on yet another fantastic job fair,” said Co-chair of the Job Fest and Barton’s Director of Testing, Advisement and Career Services Judy Jacobs. “Our sponsor and business participation, as well as community support has been vital to making this event a success. Participating business registration has doubled this year compared to last, so this event is sure to offer a wide variety of opportunities for job seekers or those looking to change careers.”

Job Fest is sponsored by:

City of Great Bend

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce

KansasWorks

Barton Community College/EOC/C.S.O.

Great Bend Tribune

Mark’s Custom Signs

Redbarn

ONEOK

Jack B. Kelley, LLC

IBEW

Sunflower

KSU Global Campus

Allstaff

Fuller Industries

Haz-Mat Response

For more information about the career closet, contact Barton Business Program Instructor and Coordinator Kathy Boeger at boegerk@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9203.