Barton begins National Tourney run on Monday morning

For the first time since a 7th place finish in 2001, the Barton Cougars return to the NJCAA National Tournament Monday when they face Tyler, Texas at 10 a.m. in one of six first round games.

Ranked No. 19 in the final NJCAA regular season poll, Barton tied for 2nd in the rugged Jayhawk Conference with No. 14 Hutchinson at 21-5 and behind No. 10 ranked Coffeyville’s conference leading 22-4 mark. Four of Barton’s losses came against Hutchinson and Coffeyville including a Region VI semifinal loss against the Blue Dragons on a neutral site.

Receiving votes in the final Division I poll, Tyler also put together an outstanding season going 26-6 on the year including a 13-6 mark in region play. The Apaches bounced back from a three game slide to end the regular season with three straight wins to capture the Region XIV title earning the automatic bid to the big dance.

The Apaches will be making their second trip to the national tournament in the last four years.

Tickets for The Tournament begin at $13 for general admission, $7 for youth ages 4-12, and free for children under three years of age. Reserved seat price for evening games set at $16 with All-Session reserved seating tickets also available for $65 each. Purchase options include orders by phone by calling (620) 669-9846 or at the Sports Arena ticket office on game day as available.

You can hear all tournament games on B-104.3. Monday’s pre-game with Cole Reif begins at 9:30.

Monday Schedule

10:00 #16 Barton Cougars vs #17 Tyler, Texas

12:00 #9 Trinity Valley, Texas vs #24 Baltimore City

2:00 #15 Western Nebraksa vs #18 Holmes

4:30 #10 Southern Idaho vs #23 Snead State

6:30 #13 South Plains vs #20 Highland

8:30 ##12 Connors State vs #21 Central Georgia Tech