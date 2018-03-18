27-year-old dies after Kansas bar shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Just after 2.a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting call at Dueces Bar in the 3100 block of north Arkansas, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival officers located a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshots.

The man was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment where he died.

Witnesses reported a disturbance occurring between several individuals before the shooting. Anyone with additional information on this case they can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita Police Detectives at 316-268-4407.